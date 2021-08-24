The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

Hall of Very Good

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Frank Thomas.

Prior to heading to Dyersville, Iowa, “The Big Hurt” talks to the boys about his favorite baseball movie of all-time (spoiler alert…it’s NOT “Field of Dreams”), Major League Baseball’s marketing of its current stars and whether or not his former colleague Pete Rose deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

SHOW NOTES:

Frank Thomas discusses the upcoming “Field of Dreams” baseball game

Frank Thomas says Pete Rose should be in Hall of Fame

