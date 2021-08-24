The HOVG Podcast: Frank Thomas

By The Hall of Very Good | August 24, 2021 1:55 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Frank Thomas.

Prior to heading to Dyersville, Iowa, “The Big Hurt” talks to the boys about his favorite baseball movie of all-time (spoiler alert…it’s NOT “Field of Dreams”), Major League Baseball’s marketing of its current stars and whether or not his former colleague Pete Rose deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

SHOW NOTES:

Watching#FieldOfDreams brings me back to my days on the diamond. Good eyesight was critical to my success While I may have taken it for granted back in the day, I’m glad to once again have seamless vision with @EssilorUSA#Varilux progressive lenses. #ad. https://t.co/LrxFNGamlO pic.twitter.com/Cqlcmq1Frb — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) August 12, 2021

Frank Thomas discusses the upcoming “Field of Dreams” baseball game

Frank Thomas says Pete Rose should be in Hall of Fame

