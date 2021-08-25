Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 25/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801 2 2 6 Goiti Yamauchi 292.5 3 NR Brent Primus 230 4 3 2 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194 5 4 10 Aviv Gozali 192.5 6 11 3 Sidney Outlaw 186 7 5 5 Peter Queally 168 8 6 Mandel Nallo 149 9 7 Charlie Leary 136 10 8 Dan Moret 130 11 23 Georgi Karakhanyan 113 12 NR 9 Islam Mamedov 110 13 39 7 Usman Nurmagomedov 109 14 9 11 Adam Piccolotti 107 15 NR Charlie Campbell 104 16 10 Alexandr Shabily 100 17 12 Nicolo Solli 94 18 13 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93 19 15 Saad Awad 80 20 16 Chris Duncan 78 21 17 George Hardwick 76 22 NR Joshua Jones 73 23 19 Alfie Davis 69.5 24 20 Nick Newell 64 25 21 Akonne Wanliss 61 26 22 Daniele Scatizzi 60 27 18 Chris Gonzalez 57.5 28 24 Chris Bungard 56 28 24 Marcus Surin 56 30 26 Lance Gibson Jr 55 31 27 Gavin Hughes 54 32 28 Asael Adjoudj 50 32 NR Saul Rogers 50 34 30 Myles Jury 36.5 35 29 Manny Muro 35 35 32 Nainoa Dung 35 37 32 Terry Brazier 32 38 31 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5 39 34 Tim Wilde 20 39 34 Yves Landu 20 41 39 Soren Bak 19 42 36 Kane Mousah 18 42 36 Ricardo Seixas 18 44 39 Alan Omer 10 44 39 Ali Zebian 10 45 43 Alessandro Botti 0 45 43 Bobby Lee 0 45 43 Bryce Logan 0 45 NR Davy Gallon 0 45 43 Iamik Furtado 0 45 43 Isaiah Hokit 0 45 43 Mike Hamel 0 45 43 Nate Andrews 0 45 NR Nick Browne 0 45 43 Ryan Scope 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound