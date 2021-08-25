LeBron James lobbies for NBA to launch its own 'Hard Knocks' type of series

This particular season of “Hard Knocks” is one of HBO’s best, and it apparently caught the eye of a four-time NBA MVP.

LeBron James is a known Cowboys fan — although he apparently somehow roots for the Browns as well, when it suits him — so it’s not a huge surprise that he’s been watching “Hard Knocks.”

What is, however, is that James wants the NBA to launch their own version of HBO’s hit show.

Man watching Hard Knocks! Incredible show man!! Every time I watch it I wish we had that as well. Just for training camp/pre season too! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2021

LBJ, after all, doesn’t appear the type to give a competitive advantage to his opponents with this type of “behind the scenes” view. However, he probably knows that he’s entering the final act of his career, and the Lakers wouldn’t be a likely candidate to be chosen during that time.

And from the business side of things, he knows exactly what he’s doing, with his media company, SpringHill Co., being a possible candidate to get involved, if the NBA were interested.

He’s a smart businessman — we’ll say that.