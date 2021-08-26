Inside look at the Orioles' 19 game losing streak

The Baltimore Orioles’ horrendous 19-game losing streak is finally over. On Wednesday, the Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 10-6 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It was their first victory since beating the New York Yankees on August 2.

Since 1900, four teams have lost 20 straight games. They are the Boston Americans (1906), the Philadelphia Athletics (1916), the Athletics again in 1943, and the Montreal Expos (1969).

In the streak, the Orioles have lost 13-1 to the Yankees on August 3, 10-3 to the Yankees on August 4, 10-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays on August 6, 12-3 to the Rays on August 7, 9-6 to the Rays on August 8, 9-4 to the Detroit Tigers on August 10, 5-2 to the Tigers on August 11, 6-4 to the Tigers on August 12, 8-1 to the Boston Red Sox on August 13, 16-2 to the Red Sox on August 14, 6-2 to the Red Sox on August 15, 9-2 to the Rays on August 16, 10-0 to the Rays on August 17, 8-4 to the Rays on August 18, 7-2 to the Rays on August 19, 3-0 to the Atlanta Braves on August 20, 5-4 to the Braves on August 21, 3-1 to the Braves on August 22, and 14-8 to the Angels on August 23.

Pitching is obviously the biggest problem for the Orioles at the moment. In the 19 games, the Orioles were outscored 163-55. Yikes, the Orioles literally gave up 108 more runs than they scored during the streak. In the 19 games, the Orioles gave up 10 or more runs on seven occasions, and were beaten by seven runs or more on seven other occasions.

At the beginning of the streak, Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins had a respectable record of two wins and two losses, with an earned run average of 3.81. Now he has a poor record of two wins and six losses, with an awful earned run average of 7.07.

The offense was not very good too. In 10 of the 19 games, the Orioles scored two runs or less. In the 19-game losing streak, 10 losses came at home, and nine were on the road.

Baltimore is now at 39 wins and 86 losses. They are 39 games back of the Rays, and are the worst team in baseball.