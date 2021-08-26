Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 27

4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

5:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: PFL Playoffs Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:05pm: UFC on ESPN Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:30pm: PFL 9 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Lion Fight 69 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 44 Prelims (AXS/Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Life of a Fighter ($6.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: SlapFight Championship: Titans Clash ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 114 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: PFL 9 (ESPN2)

10:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 17 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 44 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday August 28

12:50am: PFL Post-Fight Press Conference (ESPN+)

11:00am: Fight To Win 2021 Colorado Open (FloGrappling)

1:30pm: GBBU Summer Showdown: Harvey vs. Shannon ($9.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Combat Night: Tally ($24.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: 2021 Minnesota #1 (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Paul vs. Woodley Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Men of War 10 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Kim Clavel vs. Maria Soledad Vargas/Dilan Loza vs. Mikael Zewski ($39.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 182 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Lights Out at the Dome 4 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Kearny Cage Wars ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze (ESPN)

Sunday August 29

1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 49 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Paul vs. Woodley Pre-Show (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley/Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado ($59.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Folks, it’s Jake Paul Fight Week! I can’t believe that’s a sentence I get excited to write, but here we are.

1. UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze: Gets the top spot based on the main event alone, which should be an absolute barnburner.

2. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley/Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado: What’s nice about Paul cards is that they usually have actual competitive good pro boxing on it. In this case, high-profile fighters like Amanda Serrano, Ivan Baranchyk, Daniel Dubois, and Tommy Fury are on the card.

3. PFL 9: It’s the featherweights and light heavyweights turn in the PFL playoffs.

4. Invicta Fighting Championship 44: Invicta keeps bouncing around platforms, and now they’ve reached Fite.

5. Lion Fight 69: Lion Fight in back-to-back weeks is something I can definitely get used to.

6. Fight To Win 182: Dante Leon, Edwin Najmi, and Gianni Grippo pepper this heavy card.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 114: The featherweight title is on the line in the main event.

8. Life of a Fighter: Premiering on Fite, an original documentary about BAMMA, Bellator, and WEC veteran Chad George’s career, and the lead up to his final fight.

9. SlapFight Championship: Titans Clash: Behemoths slapping in each other in the face at full-blast. Alright then, let’s get it.

10. Paul vs. Woodley Weigh-Ins: Bring on the shenanigans.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Inaugural Lion Fight North American Super Featherweight Championship: Brendan Raftery (6-2) vs. Michael Triana (6-1) [Lion Fight 69]

4. Vacant Fair Fight Featherweight Championship: Maxim Sulgin (c) (18-5-1) vs. Vedat Khoduk (13-3) [Fair Fight XV]

3. Inaugural Lion Fight North American Heavyweight Championship: Joe Stripling (6-1) vs. Warren Thompson (11-8) [Lion Fight 69]

2. Fair Fight Lightweight Championship: Mamuka Usubyan (c) (11-1) vs. Milan Pales (42-9-1) [Fair Fight XV]

1. Lion Fight World Super Cruiserweight Championship: Steve Walker (c) (9-0) vs. Lyndon Knowles (47-13-3) [Lion Fight 69]

BOXING

5. Commonwealth/BBBofC British Junior Welterweight Championships: Akeem Ennis Brown (c) (14-0) vs. Sam Maxwell (15-0) [BT Sport]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Daniel Dubois (16-1) vs. Joe Cusumano (19-3) [Paul vs. Woodley]

3. Welterweight Bout: Ivan Baranchyk (20-2) vs. Montana Love (15-0-1) [Paul vs. Woodley]

2. WBC/WBO/IBO World Women’s Featherweight Champioships: Amanda Serrano (c) (40-1-1) vs. Yamileth Mercado (18-2) [Paul vs. Woodley]

1. Cruiserweight Bout: Jake Paul (3-0) vs. Tyron Woodley (debut) [Paul vs. Woodley]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert (32-14) vs. Makhmud Muradov (25-6) [UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze]

4. Featherweight Semifinals: Bubba Jenkins (16-4) vs. Chris Wade (19-6) [PFL 9]

3. Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (15-2) vs. Kevin Lee (18-6) [UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze]

2. Featherweight Semifinals: Brendan Loughnane (21-3) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) [PFL 9]

1. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (22-9) vs. Giga Chikadze (13-2) [UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-4: N/A

3. Black Belt Bout: Edwin Najmi vs. Jackson Nagai [Fight To Win 182]

2. Black Belt Bout: Gianni Grippo vs. Samir Chantre [Fight To Win 182]

1. Black Belt Bout: Dante Leon vs. Davi Ramos [Fight To Win 182]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took a bath on Pacquiao attempts to regroup!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Steve Walker vs. Lyndon Knowles

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Yarde over Alex Theran

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Paul vs. Woodley

Upset of the Week: Tyron Woodley over Jake Paul

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley