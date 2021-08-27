Fight of the Day: Carl Daniels vs. Julio Cesar Vasquez

Date: December 16, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Junior Middleweight Championship (Daniels)
Venue: Core States Spectrum
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Date: December 16, 1995
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Junior Middleweight Championship (Daniels)
Venue: Core States Spectrum
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford (…)
The Green Bay Packers are set to finish their shortest preseason schedule ever on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Bills in (…)
I’m too lazy to organize these thoughts in a meaningful manner. Not after another soul crushing one run loss. So it’s a stream of (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
There was a time a few decades ago when video games and rap music were blamed for some of the world’s social problems, which seems asinine in (…)
Sam Alvey Career Earnings (for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses) * denotes an estimated purse (…)
A questionable pitching decision cost the New York Mets (61-65) a game and put manager Luis Rojas in the line of fire for the team’s (…)
The Baltimore Orioles’ horrendous 19-game losing streak is finally over. On Wednesday, the Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 10-6 (…)
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
Date: November 22, 2014 Card: Metamoris V Championship(s): Venue: (…)