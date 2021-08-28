Lamar gets brief workout in Ravens 37-3 preseason win over Washington

“It felt great to be back out there on the field again, competing against guys in different uniforms,” Stanley said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The Ravens have completed five straight undefeated preseasons under Head Coach John Harbaugh, a reflection of how diligently they practice, prepare and play, regardless of the season. Saturday’s contest had the feel of so many Ravens preseason games during their streak. Their starters were prepared, their backups were prepared, and many players made winning plays.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was the star of Saturday’s show with five touchdowns – four throwing and one running. Huntley was red hot and once the Ravens got rolling, Washington could not stop the avalanche. Huntley ended up completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards and four scores through the air and carrying the ball six times for 14 yards and an additional end zone trip. Huntley’s exploits were overshadowed, though, by the first-quarter injury sustained by running back J.K. Dobbins. After catching a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, Dobbins got his leg bent backwards while being tackled. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and later carted to the locker room. Dobbins was set to play the lead role in Baltimore’s backfield this season. If he has to miss time, Gus Edwards would presumably play a much larger role, while Justice Hill and/or Ty’Son Williams would see increased snaps as well. And of course, Baltimore could elect to trade for an additional back or sign one after roster cut-downs. But all of that is secondary to the obvious concern regarding Dobbins.