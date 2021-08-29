UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze Estimated Purses & Incentive Pay

Gerald Meerschaert pulled off a miraculous comeback and upset victory at UFC Vegas 35, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Gerald Meerschaert: $181,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $156,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $116,000 ($95,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $104,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Lee: $102,000 ($86,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $91,000 ($70,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $86,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pat Sabatini: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

JJ Aldrich: $70,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $56,000 ($45,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makhmud Muradov: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Battle: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Turcios: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Petroski: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti: $23,000 ($14,000 to show, $3,000 from Martinez for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamall Emmers: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Urbina: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brady Hiestand: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Gillmore: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vanessa Demopoulos: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mana Martinez: $11,000 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)