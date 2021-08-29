Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till on Sept 4th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Edson Barboza – 56%
Bryan Battle – 56%
Ricky Turcios – 80%
Kevin Lee – 60%
Andre Petroski – 82%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 68-52 (57%)
UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|2
|Gagan Aujla
|8
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|4
|Andre Tran
|7
|4
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|4
|dan
|7
|4
|Isaac
|7
|4
|John Rong
|7
|9
|Ben Hilder
|6
|9
|Darian Hall
|6
|9
|Herman Martinez
|6
|9
|Jules Bruno
|6
|9
|Mark Selormey
|6
|9
|Nathan H.
|6
|9
|SternFan74
|8
|9
|stewartthames
|6
|9
|Tanner Owens
|6
|18
|Agus Susanto
|5
|18
|Aydin
|5
|18
|Birney Lindsay
|5
|18
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|18
|Connor McCann
|5
|18
|Dave K.
|5
|18
|Ibrahim
|5
|18
|Luke Smith
|5
|18
|MiracleMaia
|5
|18
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|28
|Callum Cooper
|4
|28
|Connor O’Neil
|4
|28
|daniel
|4
|28
|Daniel Caughtry
|4
|28
|Fury>Aj
|4
|28
|Michael J.
|4
|28
|Nate Stephen
|4
|28
|Omar Abdulla
|4
|28
|PitanJosh
|4
|28
|Shawn Christensen
|4
|28
|Thomas Bélanger
|4
|39
|Barry Oh
|3
|39
|danny
|3
|39
|DJ
|3
|39
|Dwayne Murrell
|3
|39
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|39
|larry chaput
|3
|39
|Luke Fortune
|3
|39
|Maurice Lewis
|3
|39
|Neil H.
|3
|39
|ryanC
|3
|39
|Zane Martin
|3
|50
|Amit Karale
|2
|50
|AshK.♡
|2
|50
|Dylan Simonsen
|2
|53
|Chalis
|1
|53
|Chris lloyd
|1
|53
|glen STANLEY
|1
|53
|John Flores
|1
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|152
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|142
|3
|Herman Martinez
|140
|4
|John Rong
|135
|4
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|135
|6
|Nathan H.
|134
|7
|Adrian Sunnex
|123
|8
|Michael J.
|122
|9
|Andre Tran
|120
|9
|Neil H.
|120
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)