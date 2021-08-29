UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 35 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till on Sept 4th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Edson Barboza – 56%
Bryan Battle – 56%
Ricky Turcios – 80%
Kevin Lee – 60%
Andre Petroski – 82%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 68-52 (57%)


1 Adrian Sunnex 8
2 Gagan Aujla 8
2 The MMA Manifesto 8
4 Andre Tran 7
4 Cameron Walsh 7
4 dan 7
4 Isaac 7
4 John Rong 7
9 Ben Hilder 6
9 Darian Hall 6
9 Herman Martinez 6
9 Jules Bruno 6
9 Mark Selormey 6
9 Nathan H. 6
9 SternFan74 8
9 stewartthames 6
9 Tanner Owens 6
18 Agus Susanto 5
18 Aydin 5
18 Birney Lindsay 5
18 Brandon Kaplan 5
18 Connor McCann 5
18 Dave K. 5
18 Ibrahim 5
18 Luke Smith 5
18 MiracleMaia 5
18 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
28 Callum Cooper 4
28 Connor O’Neil 4
28 daniel 4
28 Daniel Caughtry 4
28 Fury>Aj 4
28 Michael J. 4
28 Nate Stephen 4
28 Omar Abdulla 4
28 PitanJosh 4
28 Shawn Christensen 4
28 Thomas Bélanger 4
39 Barry Oh 3
39 danny 3
39 DJ 3
39 Dwayne Murrell 3
39 Emma Vreeland 3
39 larry chaput 3
39 Luke Fortune 3
39 Maurice Lewis 3
39 Neil H. 3
39 ryanC 3
39 Zane Martin 3
50 Amit Karale 2
50 AshK.♡ 2
50 Dylan Simonsen 2
53 Chalis 1
53 Chris lloyd 1
53 glen STANLEY 1
53 John Flores 1


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 152
2 Omar Abdulla 142
3 Herman Martinez 140
4 John Rong 135
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 135
6 Nathan H. 134
7 Adrian Sunnex 123
8 Michael J. 122
9 Andre Tran 120
9 Neil H. 120

