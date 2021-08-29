Yasmani Grandal ties White Sox record for most RBIs in a game with eight

Yasmani Grandal of La Habana, Cuba tied the Chicago White Sox franchise record for most RBIs in a single game with eight on Friday. The White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 17-13 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. Grandal tied the record previously set by Carl Reynolds, Tommy McCraw, Jim Spencer, and Robin Ventura according to mlb.com.

Reynolds of LaRue, TX, had eight runs batted in for the White Sox in a 15-4 Chicago win over the New York Yankees on July 2, 1930. McCraw of Malvern, AK, had eight runs batted in for the White Sox in a 14-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on May 24, 1967. Spencer of Hanover, PA actually accomplished the feat twice with the White Sox in the same 1977 season. The first time came on May 14, 1977, in an 18-2 Chicago win over the Cleveland Indians, and the second time came on July 2, 1977, in a 13-8 Chicago win over Minnesota. Then on September 4, 1995, Ventura had eight runs batted in during a 14-3 White Sox win over the Texas Rangers.

In Friday’s game, Grandal had four hits in six at bats. Of the four hits, two hits were home runs, one hit was a double, and the other was a single. Both of Grandal’s home runs were three-run dingers. the first home run came in the third inning and the second home run came in the eighth inning. Grandal also had two more runs batted in on a two-run RBI double in the fifth inning.

Despite Grandal’s outstanding performance on Friday, he has not had a particularly good season even though it has been an excellent season for the White Sox. Grandal is only batting .201, with only 38 hits in 189 at bats. The .201 is a career-worst.

Then even though the White Sox scored 17 runs on Friday, they had zero runs on Saturday, in a 7-0 loss to the Cubs. The White Sox currently comfortably lead the second-place Cleveland Indians by 10 games in the American League Central.