Bittersweet cutdown for Eagles roster in progress...

Bitter because the Eagles are going to have to release some hardworking developmentally talented guys… sweet because we are that much closer to real games that count…

Subtraction by addition is a phenomenon in play, too.

Philadelphia acquired Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville on Saturday for a sixth-round pick and then subsequently waived quarterback Nick Mullens.

The Eagles made five early cuts, waiving TE Cary Angeline, undrafted rookie DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith.

The Eagles activated rookie center Landon Dickerson, essentially eliminating a roster spot for a bubble player.

The Eagles also activated safety Rodney McLeod, essentially eliminating a roster spot for a bubble player.

And so the Eagles waived center Ross Pierschbacher.

And they waived cornerback Michael Jacquet.

Eagles waived WR Andre Patton…

The Eagles have also informed Australian defensive end and former Iowa State pass rusher, Matt Leo, that he will be cut. Philadelphia will use the International Pathway Exemption on Leo as a practice squad player.

More cuts and practice squad announcements to come, we will update here on August 31…