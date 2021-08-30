Fight of the Day: Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Renzo Gracie

Date: August 27, 2000
Card: Pride 10
Championship(s):
Venue: Seibu Dome
Location: Saitama, Japan
Date: August 27, 2000
Card: Pride 10
Championship(s):
Venue: Seibu Dome
Location: Saitama, Japan
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Gerald Meerschaert +440 over Makhmud (…)
It just might be because I’m getting old, but I can’t remember the last time I booed a Mets player. I mean sure, I marched down to the (…)
With the preseason over, the Packers have finally gotten a longer look at 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. The former Utah State star (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas (…)
The Jaguars’ decision to trade locker-room favorite Gardner Minshew may have been a no-brainer, but the team’s head coach still appears to (…)
The 2021 United States Open begins on Monday from Flushing Meadows, NY. Here are the seven best first round matches. 7) (27) (…)
The amplified problem with the Mets offense has been the lack of manufacturing runs. So on Sunday against the Mets, they manufactured (…)
Yasmani Grandal of La Habana, Cuba tied the Chicago White Sox franchise record for most RBIs in a single game with eight on Friday. (…)
The New York Mets (62-67) finally found their way into a win last night after dropping four straight games to kick off their homestand. (…)