The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 36: Derek Brunson

Name: Derek Brunson

Opponent: Darren Till

Odds: +158 (bet $100 to win $158) **Odds by FanDuel

When I started looking at the odds for this week’s upcoming UFC Vegas 36, I was a bit surprised to see Brunson as an underdog. I understand that Darren Till has the name value, but Brunson is on a far better run. Since moving to middleweight, Till has fought only twice and is just 1-1 with a close win over Kelvin Gastelum. Brunson meanwhile is running through competition like Edmen Shahbazyan and Kevin Holland.

More than just their current streaks, Till hasn’t had an easy time as of late with pressure and/or takedowns. In fact, even Jorge Masvidal shot and scored a takedown on Till. With Brunson’s recent refocus on his wrestling, I think he should mix things up well enough to keep Till off balance and score a victory.

2021 Record: 8-17 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($520)

Return on Investment: -16%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

