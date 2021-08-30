The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Gerald Meerschaert +440 over Makhmud Muradov
Notable New Champions:
- Invicta Fighting Championship Strawweight Champion: Emily Ducote
- Invicta Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion: Taneisha Tennant
- Lion Fight North American Super Featherweight Champion: Brendon Raftery
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Featherweight Champion: Bruno Souza
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Interim Flyweight Champion: Charles Johnson
- Fair Fight Welterweight Champion: Zhora Hakobyan
- Fight To Win Welterweight Champion: Jackson Nagal
- WBC Silver Junior Flyweight Champion: Kim Clavel
- EBU European Female Junior Flyweight Champion: Joana Suarez
- Commonwealth Junior Welterweight Champion: Sam Maxwell
- BBBofC British Junior Welterweight Champion: Sam Maxwell
Going Forward:
- Knockout of the Year Contender: Who among us thought that the knockout of the week would come from Invicta? Oh, put your fucking hand down. But it’s true! Emily Ducote added this gem to her highlight reel, and even better, it was in the main event and for a championship! That’s how you end a card. Well done.
- Rematch?: Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off Sunday night, and despite Jake looking like he had the decision won, it ended up going to a split-decision in his favor. There’s already talk of a rematch, and needless to say, the pros weren’t impressed with Paul’s performance.
- On a Personal Note: Big congratulations are in order for Undercard alum Ben Kohn, winning his first amateur MMA bout with a brilliant grappling display on the ground.