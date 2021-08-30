MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till
Sept 4, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,024 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Derek Brunson   (22-7, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till   (18-3-1, #11 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Tom Aspinall   (10-2, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (13-2, #15 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Morono   (19-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs David Zawada   (17-6, #57 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Modestas Bukauskas   (11-4, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr.   (9-5, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Paddy Pimblett   (16-3) vs Luigi Vendramini  (9-2, #60 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  1:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann   (10-4, #36 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ji Yeon Kim   (9-3-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Jack Shore   (14-0, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Liudvik Sholinian   (9-2-1)

Featherweights:
Julian Erosa   (25-10, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain   (11-3-1, #24 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula   (11-2, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Marc-Andre Barriault   (12-4, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Jonathan Martinez   (13-4, #37 ranked bantamweight) vs Marcelo Rojo   (16-8, #67 ranked bantamweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


