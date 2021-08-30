UFC Vegas 36 Prelim Breakout Star: Marc-André Barriault

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Marc-André Barriault

Nickname – Powerbar

Affiliation – Sandford MMA

From – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 12-4, 1NC (1-3, 1NC – UFC)

What makes him impressive

It’s usually a slight to discuss someones durability as one of their best attributes. It usually implies that the fighters have weak defense or took a particularly bad beating one time without going down. In the case of Barriault, though, it’s a lot more than that. He uses his durability to push a great pace early in the fight. While his opponent nearly always wanes as the fight goes on, he doesn’t. Barriault often looks just as fresh in round 3 as he does in round 1. For this reason, he’s been rattling off some late stoppages.

Why he has been overlooked

Losing your first 3 fights is never good for the public perception and is typically not for your UFC contract either. However, the closeness of those fights and the aforementioned durability is a big reason why the UFC decided to give him another shot. It’s also probably why fans have bet him into being a favorite in the majority of these fights, including this one where he is a -154 favorite (Odds by FanDuel). He’ll need another win or two though before his level of competition really starts to rise.

What makes this a good match-up

Dalcha Lungiambula is perhaps the strongest member of the UFC’s 185bs class now that Yoel Romero is in Bellator. While not tall, he is very bulky. Like you might imagine for someone built like that, his conditioning has been an issue in the past. This plays right into the hands of Barriault. If Lungiambula doesn’t come out with a different plan of attack, expect him to throw heavy to start and tire. I expect a late finish for Barriault in this one.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 225-107-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)