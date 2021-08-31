8/31/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (63-67) found a way to ruin the success of a series win over the Washington Nationals this weekend by creating a controversy when Javier Baez said the team’s now-infamous “thumbs down” celebrations on the base paths were a way to boo back at their fans. That story has been making the rounds on social media, making it an interesting situation for the Mets today, who have to take the field this afternoon to play two games against the Miami Marlins (55-76) that they absolutely have to win. First pitch for the resumption of a suspended game from April is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field while the regularly scheduled night game, which will be shortened to seven innings, is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.82 ERA) will take the mound in relief of Marcus Stroman, who started the suspended game on April and recorded one out, with a man on first base and a 2-0 count to Jesus Aguilar in the top of the first inning. Walker pitched well against the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. Righty Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.63 ERA) will take over on the mound for the Marlins. Hernandez did well in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday to earn his first win of the season.

Righty Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.54 ERA) will start the nightcap for the Mets. Williams last pitched against the Giants last Tuesday, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in an 8-0 loss. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.26 ERA). Cabrera made his major league debut against the Nationals last Wednesday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game that the Marlins won 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

The night game will be scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the box score for the suspended game and where the action will pick up today.

The Marlins have had numerous roster changes since this game initially began in April, leading to this revised lineup.

#Marlins lineup for game 1 in NY: 38 – Jorge Alfaro – LF

23 – Alex Jackson – C

24 – Jesus Aguilar – 1B

15 – Brian Anderson – 3B

76 – Jesus Sanchez (L) – RF

2 – Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) – 2B

19 – Miguel Rojas – SS

77 – Bryan De La Cruz – CF

56 – Elieser Hernandez – RHP — Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) August 31, 2021

The Mets will have to replace Luis Guillorme, who started at third base in April and is on the injured list, but have not decided who will play as of post time. Here is what the original Mets’ lineup looked like.