Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 1 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 1
Aug 31, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWCS Season 5, Week 1 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Azamat Murzakanov (9-0) vs Matheus Scheffel (14-6)
Featherweights:
Diego Lopez (18-3) vs Joanderson Brito (11-2-1)
Flyweights:
Victor Altamirano (9-1) vs Carlos Candelario (8-0)
Welterweights:
A.J. Fletcher (8-0) vs Leonardo Damiani (10-2-1)
WINNER: A.J. Fletcher via KO (Flying knee & punches) – Round 1 (2:24)
