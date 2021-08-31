MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 1 Results

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 1 Results

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 1 Results

By August 31, 2021 7:49 pm

By |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 1
Aug 31, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWCS Season 5, Week 1 Results

 

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Azamat Murzakanov   (9-0) vs Matheus Scheffel   (14-6)

Featherweights:
Diego Lopez   (18-3) vs Joanderson Brito   (11-2-1)

Flyweights:
Victor Altamirano   (9-1) vs Carlos Candelario   (8-0)

Welterweights:
A.J. Fletcher   (8-0) vs Leonardo Damiani   (10-2-1)

WINNER: A.J. Fletcher via KO (Flying knee & punches) – Round 1 (2:24)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Mets 2hr ago

There were eight innings of frustration during a game that actually started on April 11th. Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in four and (…)

11hr

Combat 11hr ago

    1. Amanda Serrano: In the most actually important boxing bout on the Paul-Woodley card, Serrano defended her (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home