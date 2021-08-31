Fighters of the Week

1. Amanda Serrano: In the most actually important boxing bout on the Paul-Woodley card, Serrano defended her two world titles at featherweight over reigning junior featherweight world champion Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision.

2. Giga Chikadze: Outstruck the striking wizard Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC’s ESPN card, en route to a rare finish of Barboza. Chikadze has officially arrived and is in title contention at featherweight.

3. Jake Paul: Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off Sunday night, and despite Jake looking like he had the decision won, it ended up going to a split-decision in his favor. There’s already talk of a rematch, and needless to say, the pros weren’t impressed with Paul’s performance.

4. Steve Walker: “Put ’em to Sleep” did just that. In his biggest challenge thus far, Walker head-kicked European vet Warren Thompson to a fourth-round TKO to defend his Lion Fight World Super Cruiserweight championship.

5. Emily Ducote: With a huge right hand that left Danielle Taylor out on her feet and a subsequent high kick that finished her, Ducote is the new Invicta Strawweight champion, besting Taylor in the main event of Invicta 44.

6. Taneisha Tennant: Nearly pitched a shutout, only losing one round on one card and capturing the vacant Invicta Bantamweight title.

7. Movlid Khaybulaev/Chris Wade/Antonio Carlos Junior/Marthin Hamlet: Moved on to the finals of the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions in PFL, respectively.

8. Dante Leon: With one goddamned second left, Leon found a rear-naked choke on fellow grappling star Davi Ramos and earned a main event submission.

9. Sam Maxwell: Liberated both the BBBofC and British Commonwealth junior welterweight straps from Akeem Ennis-Brown’s shoulder.

10. Bryan Battle/Ricky Turcios: The new Ultimate Fighters at middleweight and bantamweight, respectively.

11. Gerald Meerschaert: Pulled off the upset of the week as a +440 underdog, snapping a fourteen-fight winning streak of Eastern Bloc violence dealer Makhmud Muradov kicking off the main card of UFC’s ESPN card.

12. Bruno Souza: The new LFA featherweight champion, so we know what that means, see you on TV soon, Bruno!

13. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: Victorious over Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym in a muay thai main event of ONE: Battleground 3.

14. Brendon Raftery: The inaugural Lion Fight North American Super Featherweight champion, edging Michael Triana by split-decision at Lion Fight 69.

15. Abdul Razak Alhassan: Good god, what an absolute goddamned SHOT.

Honorable Mention:

Daniel Rodriguez

Mamuka Usubyan: In the main event of Fair Fight XV, Usubyan successfully defended his Fair Fight Lightweight title against 60+ fight veteran Milan Pales.

Zhora Hakobyan: The new Fair Fight Welterweight champion after he and Maxim Sulgin went to a split-decision in the co-main event of Fair Fight XV.

Charles Johnson: I don’t really see why LFA needs interim titles, but nevertheless! Johnson is the new LFA flyweight champion.

Daniel Dubois