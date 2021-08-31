Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Perry Barber.

The longtime umpire talks to the boys about her lifelong (and prosperous!) love affair with television quiz shows, that time she walked away from Jeopardy! with a year’s supply of Rice-A-Roni and the latest happenings with the International Women’s Baseball Center.

She doesn’t often drink beer…But she is The World’s Most Interesting Woman!

Women’s baseball museum in Illinois causing tension

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

