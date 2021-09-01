MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Sept 1/21

By September 1, 2021 2:38 pm

mads burnell arnold allen

May 27, 2018; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Arnold Allen (red gloves) fights Mads Burnell (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Echo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801
2 2 1 A.J. McKee 651
3 9 3 Mads Burnell 228
4 4 Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5
5 5 6 Aaron Pico 211
6 3 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 192
7 6 4 Adam Borics 173.5
8 7 Aiden Lee 130
9 NR Daniel Carey 125
10 11 Cody Law 124
11 8 Lucas Brennan 122
12 10 Weber Almeida 101
13 NR Henry Corrales 93.5
14 15 7 Daniel Weichel 81
15 13 10 Justin Gonzales 80
16 12 Keoni Diggs 76
17 16 8 Pedro Carvalho 68.5
18 17 Ciaran Clarke 67
19 NR John Macapa 63
20 21 Chris Hatley 54
21 19 Johnny Soto 54
22 24 Asael Adjoudj 50
23 23 9 Jeremy Kennedy 47
24 26 Dominique Wooding 40
25 NR Nathan Rose 32
26 27 Jeremy Petley 22
27 28 Kevin Croom 20
27 NR Khasan Magomedsharipov 20
29 30 John de Jesus 18
30 29 Andrew Fisher 10
30 NR Fabacary Diatta 10
30 NR Gadzhi Rabadanov 10
30 NR Rob Whiteford 10
34 30 Andrew Salas 9
34 30 Harry Hardwick 9
36 33 Ashleigh Grimshaw 0
36 33 Erick Sanchez 0
36 NR Jonathan Quiroz 0
36 33 Matt Bessette 0
36 33 Simone D’Anna 0
36 33 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

