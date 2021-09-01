Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Sept 1/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801 2 2 1 A.J. McKee 651 3 9 3 Mads Burnell 228 4 4 Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5 5 5 6 Aaron Pico 211 6 3 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 192 7 6 4 Adam Borics 173.5 8 7 Aiden Lee 130 9 NR Daniel Carey 125 10 11 Cody Law 124 11 8 Lucas Brennan 122 12 10 Weber Almeida 101 13 NR Henry Corrales 93.5 14 15 7 Daniel Weichel 81 15 13 10 Justin Gonzales 80 16 12 Keoni Diggs 76 17 16 8 Pedro Carvalho 68.5 18 17 Ciaran Clarke 67 19 NR John Macapa 63 20 21 Chris Hatley 54 21 19 Johnny Soto 54 22 24 Asael Adjoudj 50 23 23 9 Jeremy Kennedy 47 24 26 Dominique Wooding 40 25 NR Nathan Rose 32 26 27 Jeremy Petley 22 27 28 Kevin Croom 20 27 NR Khasan Magomedsharipov 20 29 30 John de Jesus 18 30 29 Andrew Fisher 10 30 NR Fabacary Diatta 10 30 NR Gadzhi Rabadanov 10 30 NR Rob Whiteford 10 34 30 Andrew Salas 9 34 30 Harry Hardwick 9 36 33 Ashleigh Grimshaw 0 36 33 Erick Sanchez 0 36 NR Jonathan Quiroz 0 36 33 Matt Bessette 0 36 33 Simone D’Anna 0 36 33 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

