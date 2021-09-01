Fight of the Day: Masaaki Noiri vs. Massaro Glunder

Date: April 19, 2015
Card: 2015 K-1 World Grand Prix 55kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Date: April 19, 2015
Card: 2015 K-1 World Grand Prix 55kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
The Green Bay Packers announced their cuts yesterday and got their roster down to the mandatory 53 players. While some fine tuning is (…)
I know, deep down in my heart, that this season is going to break my heart. I know it because this seems to be another one of those seasons (…)
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 1 Aug 31, 2021 UFC APEX Las Vegas, (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)
The Sixers don’t appear intent on moving Ben Simmons, but he sure seems to want out. It’s an interesting situation, because the Sixers (…)
There were eight innings of frustration during a game that actually started on April 11th. Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in four and (…)
The New York Mets (63-67) found a way to ruin the success of a series win over the Washington Nationals this weekend by creating a (…)
Jake Paul took down another former MMA champion this past weekend in the boxing ring and was the top earner at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. (…)
1. Amanda Serrano: In the most actually important boxing bout on the Paul-Woodley card, Serrano defended her (…)
Date: June 6, 2009 Card: Strikeforce: Lawler vs. Shields Championship(s): (…)