Combat

Fight of the Day: Masaaki Noiri vs. Massaro Glunder

Fight of the Day: Masaaki Noiri vs. Massaro Glunder

Combat

Fight of the Day: Masaaki Noiri vs. Massaro Glunder

By September 1, 2021 10:09 am

By |

 

Date: April 19, 2015
Card: 2015 K-1 World Grand Prix 55kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

14hr

Mets 14hr ago

I know, deep down in my heart, that this season is going to break my heart. I know it because this seems to be another one of those seasons (…)

18hr

Mets 18hr ago

There were eight innings of frustration during a game that actually started on April 11th. Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in four and (…)

1d

Combat 1d ago

    1. Amanda Serrano: In the most actually important boxing bout on the Paul-Woodley card, Serrano defended her (…)

More Combat
Home