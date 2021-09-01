Cowbell Kingdom

What is Neemias Queta’s True Potential in the NBA?

What is Neemias Queta’s True Potential in the NBA?

Cowbell Kingdom

What is Neemias Queta’s True Potential in the NBA?

By September 1, 2021 1:31 pm

By |

Having an in-depth discussion about Neemias Queta with Ricardo Brito Reis, Commentator for Sport TV Portugal and Founder of Borracha Laranja. We will go over his upbringing, his time at Utah State and what he expects from Neemias in the NBA. We would love for you to join the conversation.

You can follow Ricardo on Twitter:

Art of Neemias was created by Antonio Goncalo

More behind the scenes content coming soon so stay tuned. Please LIKE, Share and Subscribe for more behind the scenes content at the 2021 NBA Summer League 🏀🎥🙏🏽

Please share and subscribe to our podcast. Leave us a review on iTunes

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG
https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)
https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat
https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:
https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#NeemiasQueta #SacramentoKings #NBASummerLeague

, , , Cowbell Kingdom, Kings, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

15hr

Mets 15hr ago

I know, deep down in my heart, that this season is going to break my heart. I know it because this seems to be another one of those seasons (…)

20hr

Mets 20hr ago

There were eight innings of frustration during a game that actually started on April 11th. Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in four and (…)

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home