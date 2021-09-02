Cristiano Ronaldo sets the men's international soccer record for most goals

Cristiano Ronaldo of Funchal, Portugal now has the record for most international goals all-time in men’s soccer with 111. According to Emlyn Begley of BBC on Wednesday, Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal in a 2-1 win over Ireland in World Cup qualifying from Algarve, Portugal.

Ronaldo passed the record previously set by Ali Daei, who had 109 goals for Iran, from 1993 to 2006. Of Ronaldo’s 111 goals, 33 goals have come in World Cup qualification, 31 goals have come in Euro qualifying, 19 goals have come in friendlies, 14 goals have come in the UEFA European Championship, seven goals have come in the FIFA World Cup, five goals in the UEFA Nations League and two goals from the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Ronaldo’s goals against Ireland both came late in the game. He tied the contest at one goal apiece in the 89th minute, and then won the game with a goal in the sixth minute of extra time in the second half.

This was the third time in 2021 that Ronaldo scored two goals in a game. His other two-goal games came at Euro 2020, which were actually in 2021. Ronaldo scored twice in a 2-0 win over Hungary on June 15, and then scored two more goals in a 2-2 Portugal tie against France on June 23. Both of Ronaldo’s two goal games at Euro 2020 came at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

In Ronaldo’s international career, he has registered two four-goal games. He scored four times against Andorra in a 6-0 win in World Cup qualifying on October 7, 2016, and then four more times against Lithuania in a 5-1 win in Euro 2020 qualifying on September 10, 2019.

Ronaldo’s 111 goals have come in 180 games. Daei meanwhile had 109 goals in 141 games. The women’s soccer player who holds the record for most international goals is Canadian Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair of Burnaby, British Columbia. Sinclair has 187 goals in 304 international games. Sinclair was part of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.