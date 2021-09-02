Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 3

4:00am: 2021 Roma Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

7:30am: ONE: Empower (B/R Live)

9:30am: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from Leeds (DAZN)

9:30am: 2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

10:00am: Lara vs. Warrington 2 Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

3:00pm: Enfusion Cage Event 6 ($15.40 EnfusionLive.com)

10:00pm: Finishers Open 5 (FREE Fite.tv)

Saturday September 4

4:00am: 2021 Roma Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Fight Club Rush 9 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30am: 2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

10:30am: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from Leeds (DAZN)

12:00pm: Glory 78 ($24.99 GloryKickboxing.com)

1:30pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara II/Jovanni Staffon vs. Maxi Hughes (DAZN)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Alfred Lamptey vs. Iddi Kayumba/Aliu Bamidele Lasisi vs. John Chuwa ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Star Boxing: Rockin’ Fights 39 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday September 5

9:30am: 2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

3:00pm: Enfusion 102 ($15.40 EnfusionLive.com)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 50 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Brian Mendoza vs. Jesus Alejandro Ramos/Jose Armando Resendiz vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez (Fox)

9:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu Mexico 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Fall is here, folks! College football season really kicks off this weekend and the NFL kicks off next weekend, so adjust your viewing schedules and priorities accordingly.

1. Glory 78: THREE title fights and the return of Badr Hari earn this the top spot.

2. Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara II/Jovanni Staffon vs. Maxi Hughes: Warring attempts to avenge his “embarrassing” upset to Lara, who gave him his first career pro loss.

3. UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till: Rough scheduling, going against the first full college football weekend, including Alabama vs. Miami.

4. ONE: Empower: Not to be confused with last weekend’s NWA Wrestling Empowerrr card, comes another all-women’s card, featuring a world title fight and a grand prix.

5. Brian Mendoza vs. Jesus Alejandro Ramos/Jose Armando Resendiz vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez: The last Sunday on FOX before football starts, your last chance to grab some serious eyebrows and make an imprint on your Saturday shows…and you roll out this room-temperature offering. C’mon, PBC.

6. Combat Jiu Jitsu Mexico 2: Brandon Moreno will be in attendance to watch the middleweight tournament.

7. Enfusion 102: Rough price tag, but solid time, and the last NFL-less Sunday for months, so you need something to pass the time!

8. 2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship: Some of the best grapplers in the world converge on Florida to win IBJJF Pan gold.

9. Star Boxing: Rockin’ Fights 39: If you’re a Cletus Seldin guy, this is the card for you.

10. 2021 Roma Beach Wrestling World Series: Beach wrestling in the 2024 Olympics, anyone??

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Vacant Glory Lightweight Championship: Elvis Gashi (23-1) vs. Tyjani Beztati (20-5) [Glory 78]

4. Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing Bout: Anissa Meksen (100-5) vs. Cristina Morales (47-7) [ONE: Empower]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Arkadiusz Wrzosek (12-5) vs. Badr Hari (106-15) [Glory 78]

2. Vacant Glory Middleweight Championship: Donovan Wisse (15-1) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (27-6) [Glory 78]

1. Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira (c) (33-6) vs. Artem Vakhitov (21-6) [Glory 78]

BOXING

5. IBO World Lightweight Championship: Jovanni Straffon (c) (24-3-1) vs. Maxi Hughes (23-5-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Junior Middleweight Bout: Brian Mendoza (19-1) vs. Jesus Alejandro Ramos (16-0) [PBC on FOX]

3. WBA Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (18-0) vs. Adrian Granados (21-8-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO World Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (18-0) vs. Jennifer Han (18-3-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. Featherweight Bout: Josh Warrington (30-1) vs. Mauricio Lara (23-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. (8-5) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (11-4) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till]

4. Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (24-6) vs. Matt Schell (15-6) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall (10-2) vs. Sergey Spivak (13-2) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till]

2. ONE Women’s Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jingnan (c) (15-2) vs. Michelle Nicolini (6-2) [ONE: Empower]

1. Middleweight Bout: Darren Till (18-3-1) vs. Derek Brunson (22-7) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Juliana Miller vs. Montse Rendon [Combat Jiu Jitsu Mexico 2]

4. Black Belt Men’s Super Heavyweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu Jitsu Championship]

3. Black Belt Men’s Featherweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu Jitsu Championship]

2. Black Belt Men’s Ultra Heavyweight Tournament [2021 IBJJF Pan Jiu Jitsu Championship]

1. Middleweight Tournamanet [Combat Jiu Jitsu Mexico 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man betting that Josh Warrington gets his unholy vengeance on Mauricio Lara reminds you to bet unemotionally.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Jennifer Han

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Derek Brunson over Darren Till

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Badr Hari