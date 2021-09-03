Ravens

Ravens juggle key injuries against 53-man roster

Ravens juggle key injuries against 53-man roster

Ravens

Ravens juggle key injuries against 53-man roster

By September 3, 2021 12:27 am

By |

This has been a rough camp health-wise for the Ravens.  JK Dobbins, perhaps their most electric running back, is done for the season with a torn ACL.  Now two wide receivers will start the season on injured reserve, while the Ravens have brought back a blocking tight end.

The Ravens moved first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to the Reserve/Injured list and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster. Boykin and Bateman will be required to miss at least the first three weeks of the season, but will be eligible to return in Week 4.

Bateman underwent groin surgery last month after suffering his injury in practice Aug. 10. Boykin has been out since early August with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore has five wide receivers on the active roster – Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace. Brown (hamstring) and Watkins (undisclosed) returned to practice this week following lengthy absences, giving them 12 days to prepare for the Sept. 13 season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tomlinson was with the Ravens throughout the preseason competing for a roster spot, but he was part of Tuesday’s final cuts. Josh Oliver made the team as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, Tomlinson is a strong blocker to back up Boyle, one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, who has not played since last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Boyle returned to practice Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh said he did not anticipate Boyle being ready by Week 1. The 29-year-old Tomlinson has experience in the Ravens’ offense, playing six games with Baltimore last season after he was signed following Boyle’s injury.

For right now, this is how the Ravens roster shapes up:

Offense

NO Player POS HT WT DOB (AGE) EXP College
2 Tyler Huntley QB 6-1 196 2/3/1998 (23) 1 Utah
8 Lamar Jackson QB 6-2 212 1/7/1997 (24) 4 Louisville
35 Gus Edwards RB 6-1 238 4/13/1995 (26) 4 Rutgers
43 Justice Hill

RB 5-10 200 11/14/1997 (23) 3 Oklahoma State
34 Ty’Son Williams

RB 6-0 220 9/4/1996 (24) 1 BYU
42 Patrick Ricard FB 6-3 311 5/27/1994 (27) 5 Maine
5 Marquise Brown

WR 5-9 180 6/4/1997 (24) 3 Oklahoma
13 Devin Duvernay WR 5-11 210 9/12/1997 (23) 2 Texas
11 James Proche WR 5-11 193 9/20/1996 (24) 2 SMU
16 Tylan Wallace WR 5-11 195 5/13/1999 (22) R Oklahoma State
14 Sammy Watkins

WR 6-1 211 6/14/1993 (28) 8 Clemson
89 Mark Andrews TE 6-5 256 9/6/1995 (25) 4 Oklahoma
84 Josh Oliver TE 6-5 249 3/21/1997 (24) 3 San Jose State
85 Eric Tomlinson

TE 6-6 263 4/22/1992 (29) 5 UTEP
63 Trystan Colon-Castillo C 6-3 313 3/23/1998 (23) R Missouri
65 Patrick Mekari OT 6-4 308 8/13/1997 (24) 3 California
79 Ronnie Stanley

OT 6-6 315 3/18/1994 (27) 6 Notre Dame
78 Alejandro Villanueva OT 6-9 277 9/22/1988 (32) 7 Army West Point
77 Bradley Bozeman

OG 6-5 325 11/24/1994 (26) 4 Alabama
66 Ben Cleveland

OG 6-6 357 8/25/1998 (23) R Georgia
74 Tyre Phillips OG 6-5 344 1/29/1997 (24) 2 Mississippi State
72 Ben Powers OG 6-4 310 10/29/1996 (24) 3 Oklahoma
70 Kevin Zeitler OG 6-4 315 3/8/1990 (31) 10 Wisconsin

Defense

NO Player POS HT WT DOB (AGE) EXP College
93 Calais Campbell DE 6-8 300 9/1/1986 (35) 14 Miami (FL)
50 Justin Houston DE 6-3 270 1/21/1989 (32) 11 Georgia
98 Brandon Williams DE 6-1 336 2/21/1989 (32) 9 Missouri Southern State
95 Derek Wolfe DE 6-5 285 2/24/1990 (31) 9 Cincinnati
92 Justin Madubuike DT 6-3 293 11/17/1997 (23) 2 Texas A&M
96 Broderick Washington DT 6-3 304 12/4/1996 (24) 2 Texas Tech
49 Chris Board LB 6-2 229 7/23/1995 (26) 4 North Dakota State
54 Tyus Bowser LB 6-3 242 5/23/1995 (26) 5 Houston
45 Jaylon Ferguson LB 6-5 275 12/14/1995 (25) 3 Louisiana Tech
40 Malik Harrison LB 6-3 247 3/5/1998 (23) R Ohio State
59 Daelin Hayes LB 6-3 253 5/16/1998 (23) R Notre Dame
90 Pernell McPhee LB 6-3 265 12/17/1988 (32) 11 Mississippi State
99 Odafe Oweh LB 6-5 251 12/15/1998 (22) R Penn State
6 Patrick Queen LB 6-0 232 8/13/1999 (22) R LSU
57 Kristian Welch

LB 6-3 239 5/24/1998 (23) R Iowa
23 Anthony Averett CB 5-11 178 11/30/1994 (26) 4 Alabama
44 Marlon Humphrey

CB 6-0 197 7/8/1996 (25) 5 Alabama
24 Marcus Peters CB 6-0 195 1/9/1993 (28) 7 Washington
22 Jimmy Smith

CB 6-2 210 7/26/1988 (33) 11 Colorado
21 Brandon Stephens CB 6-1 215 12/29/1997 (23) R SMU
30 Chris Westry CB 6-4 199 7/10/1997 (24) 2 Kentucky
25 Tavon Young CB 5-9 185 3/14/1994 (27) 6 Temple
36 Chuck Clark DB 6-0 205 4/19/1995 (26) 5 Virginia Tech
32 DeShon Elliott DB 6-1 210 4/21/1997 (24) 4 Texas
26 Geno Stone SAF 5-10 209 4/19/1999 (22) 2 Iowa
47 Ar’Darius Washington SAF 5-8 176 11/2/1999 (21) R TCU

Special Teams

NO Player POS HT WT DOB (AGE) EXP College
9 Justin Tucker

K 6-1 183 11/21/1989 (31) 10 Texas
4 Sam Koch P 6-1 222 8/13/1982 (39) 16 Nebraska
46 Nick Moore LS 6-2 248 12/9/1992 (28) 1 Georgia

 

Ravens

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Ravens
Home