Ravens juggle key injuries against 53-man roster

Baltimore has five wide receivers on the active roster – Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace. Brown (hamstring) and Watkins (undisclosed) returned to practice this week following lengthy absences, giving them 12 days to prepare for the Sept. 13 season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tomlinson was with the Ravens throughout the preseason competing for a roster spot, but he was part of Tuesday’s final cuts. Josh Oliver made the team as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, Tomlinson is a strong blocker to back up Boyle, one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, who has not played since last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Boyle returned to practice Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh said he did not anticipate Boyle being ready by Week 1. The 29-year-old Tomlinson has experience in the Ravens’ offense, playing six games with Baltimore last season after he was signed following Boyle’s injury.

For right now, this is how the Ravens roster shapes up: