Nebraska Football Unveils Special 9/11 Uniforms

The Nebraska football team will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by wearing camouflage jerseys at home against the University of Buffalo on September 11th, 2021.

To announce the alternate uniforms, the University produced the video embedded below.

Hats off to the Nebraska Sports Information Department. The video is unbelievable, it will give you chills. If you’re a vet or a parotitic person, I don’t think it’s possible to watch it without feeling emotional.

To all current & former service members & all first responders, thank you.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/r4mjzctDmU — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

I thought this was an amazing video.

Damian Jackson An American Hero

The Huskers player that bears the flag as the Nebraska football team runs out onto the playing field, Damian Jackson. Jackson’s story is interesting. Before arriving at Nebraska in the fall of 2017, Jackson, a 29-year-old Redshirt Senior from Las Vegas, Nevada, had never played football. He played baseball and soccer. Following high school, Jackson joined the Navy and would become a Navy Seal. He spent six years in the Navy SEALS, serving deployments in Yemen and South East Asia.

From Jackson’s Bio — Jackson has earned his way onto the field for the Huskers, while also being one of the team leaders during his time in the Nebraska program. A former walk-on, Jackson was placed on scholarship before the 2020 season and saw action on defense in each of the final six games.