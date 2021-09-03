UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 3/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595 2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507 4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438 5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 367 6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 274 7 7 Grant Dawson 242 8 8 9 Dan Hooker 230 9 9 7 Tony Ferguson 226.5 10 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213 11 NR Al Iaquinta 192 11 10 10 Conor McGregor 192 13 12 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5 14 13 Alexander Hernandez 159 15 15 Drew Dober 144.5 16 17 14 Rafael Fiziev 138 17 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5 18 14 Vinc Pichel 135 19 18 Rick Glenn 128.5 20 19 Jim Miller 124.5 21 20 Leonardo Santos 119 22 21 5 Michael Chandler 117 23 22 13 Brad Riddell 116 24 23 15 Arman Tsarukyan 112 25 24 Jalin Turner 110 25 24 Joe Solecki 110 27 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 106 28 27 Khama Worthy 104 29 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100 30 29 Ottman Azaitar 98 31 30 Renato Moicano 96 32 31 Devonte Smith 88 33 32 Joel Alvarez 87 34 33 Damir Hadzovic 86 35 65 Ignacio Bahamondes 80 36 37 Luis Pena 68 36 37 Nasrat Haqparast 68 38 39 16 Thiago Moises 67.5 39 40 Claudio Puelles 61 40 41 Jamie Mullarkey 60 40 41 John Makdessi 60 42 35 Roosevelt Roberts 59.5 43 36 Bobby Green 58.5 44 44 Don Madge 55 44 55 Mark O. Madsen 55 46 46 Joaquim Silva 52 47 48 Jordan Leavitt 45 47 NR Magomed Mustafaev 45 49 49 Jared Gordon 43.5 50 50 Jeremy Stephens 42.5 51 47 Clay Guida 40 51 51 Terrance McKinney 40 53 NR Alan Patrick 38 54 52 Matt Frevola 37 55 45 Austin Hubbard 36.5 56 53 Christos Giagos 36 57 54 Damir Ismagulov 32 58 55 Mike Davis 28 59 57 Michael Johnson 25 60 58 Uros Medic 20 61 59 Fares Ziam 19 62 60 Luigi Vendramini 18 63 61 Guram Kutateladze 10 63 61 Rodrigo Vargas 10 65 63 Alex da Silva 9 66 65 Alexander Munoz 0 66 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0 66 65 Dakota Bush 0 66 65 Jai Herbert 0 66 64 Jessin Ayari 0 66 NR Mason Jones 0 66 65 Rafa Garcia 0 66 65 Rafael Alves 0 66 65 Rong Zhu 0 66 NR Steve Garcia 0



