UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 3/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 3/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 3/21

Apr 7, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Al Laquinta (Blue Gloves) reacts to the fight against Khabib Nurmagoedov (Red gloves) during UFC 223 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595
2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507
4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438
5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 367
6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 274
7 7 Grant Dawson 242
8 8 9 Dan Hooker 230
9 9 7 Tony Ferguson 226.5
10 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213
11 NR Al Iaquinta 192
11 10 10 Conor McGregor 192
13 12 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5
14 13 Alexander Hernandez 159
15 15 Drew Dober 144.5
16 17 14 Rafael Fiziev 138
17 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5
18 14 Vinc Pichel 135
19 18 Rick Glenn 128.5
20 19 Jim Miller 124.5
21 20 Leonardo Santos 119
22 21 5 Michael Chandler 117
23 22 13 Brad Riddell 116
24 23 15 Arman Tsarukyan 112
25 24 Jalin Turner 110
25 24 Joe Solecki 110
27 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 106
28 27 Khama Worthy 104
29 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100
30 29 Ottman Azaitar 98
31 30 Renato Moicano 96
32 31 Devonte Smith 88
33 32 Joel Alvarez 87
34 33 Damir Hadzovic 86
35 65 Ignacio Bahamondes 80
36 37 Luis Pena 68
36 37 Nasrat Haqparast 68
38 39 16 Thiago Moises 67.5
39 40 Claudio Puelles 61
40 41 Jamie Mullarkey 60
40 41 John Makdessi 60
42 35 Roosevelt Roberts 59.5
43 36 Bobby Green 58.5
44 44 Don Madge 55
44 55 Mark O. Madsen 55
46 46 Joaquim Silva 52
47 48 Jordan Leavitt 45
47 NR Magomed Mustafaev 45
49 49 Jared Gordon 43.5
50 50 Jeremy Stephens 42.5
51 47 Clay Guida 40
51 51 Terrance McKinney 40
53 NR Alan Patrick 38
54 52 Matt Frevola 37
55 45 Austin Hubbard 36.5
56 53 Christos Giagos 36
57 54 Damir Ismagulov 32
58 55 Mike Davis 28
59 57 Michael Johnson 25
60 58 Uros Medic 20
61 59 Fares Ziam 19
62 60 Luigi Vendramini 18
63 61 Guram Kutateladze 10
63 61 Rodrigo Vargas 10
65 63 Alex da Silva 9
66 65 Alexander Munoz 0
66 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0
66 65 Dakota Bush 0
66 65 Jai Herbert 0
66 64 Jessin Ayari 0
66 NR Mason Jones 0
66 65 Rafa Garcia 0
66 65 Rafael Alves 0
66 65 Rong Zhu 0
66 NR Steve Garcia 0


Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

