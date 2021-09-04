NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Anderson Silva of Brazil (L) exchanges punches with Derek Brunson (R) of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Anthony Geathers/Getty Images)

Derek Brunson Career Earnings

(UFC & Strikeforce only. Not including PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Fodor vs Terry – Jun 24/11 – W (Hamilton) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – W (Sayers) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce Challengers: Britt vs Sayers – Nov 18/11 – W (James) – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – L (Souza) – $13,000

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – W (Leben) – $30,000 ($13,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (Houston) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – L (Romero) – $69,000 ($19,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 177 – Aug 30/14 – W (Larkin) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Herman) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Alvey) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/15 – W (Carneiro) – $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – W (Hall) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – L (Whittaker) – $103,000 ($43,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (Silva) – $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Kelly) – $96,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Machida) – $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – L (Souza) – $105,000 ($90,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – L (Adesanya) – $105,000 ($90,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – W (Theodorou) – $195,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Heinisch) – $205,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – W (Shahbazyan) – $265,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – W (Holland) – $280,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Sept 4/21 – W (Till) – $291,000 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,429,000