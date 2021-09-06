Contract Contender: DWCS Week 2

Contact Pick: Bruno Korea

Opponent: Carlos Vergara

Bruno Korea already has the inside track to the UFC because he has already been in it. Back in 2015, Korea was on TUF: Brazil 5, where he went 2-1 on the show with some really flashy striking. His KO of Frnaklyn Santos is still one of the greatest of all-time on any iteration of TUF (yes, right up there with Uriah Hall’s KO of Adam Cella). He then got one shot in the UFC, but lost to Matheus Nicolau by submission and was released.

Since leaving the UFC, Korea has kept his flashiness, but covered some of the holes in the defensive side of things. That’s a recipe for a big KO that is sue to get the boss man’s attention.

I also think he’s got a great opponent to allow his skills to shine. He faces CJ Vergara, who pushes a pace, but is pretty reserved in his striking. That style is part of why Korea is a -184 favorite in the fight (Odds by FanDuel). I think it’ll allow Korea to feel safe in his own attacks, which in turn will let him let loose to the fullest extent.

Other Contact Predications: Muin Gafurov, Logan Urban