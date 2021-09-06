The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jakub Wiklacz +240 over Antun Racic
Notable New Champions:
- Glory Light Heavyweight Champion: Artem Vakhitov
- Glory Middleweight Champion: Donovan Wisse
- Glory Lightweight Champion: Tyjani Beztati
- IBO World Lightweight Champion: Maxi Hughes
- Combat Jiu Jitsu Mexico Middleweight Champion: Martin Gonzalez
- Enfusion Women’s Flyweight Champion: Helene Connart
Going Forward:
- ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix: Look at this goddamned lineup ONE has put together! Good LORD.
- The Olden Boy: To continue Triller’s run of bad luck, Oscar De La Hoya has pulled out of his upcoming bout with Vitor Belfort with COVID. His fill-in? Evander goddamned Holyfield. Yikes.
- Spoiler: For the second straight time, Derek Brunson came in as an underdog against a highlight-reel striking middleweight and played spoiler, grinding out a victory. Last it was Kevin Holland, this time, a submission win over Darren Till. Brunson wants a title fight, and at 37, should want to make hay while the sun shines.
- Welp, Run It Back…Again: That was unsatisfying. Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara clashed over the weekend in a rematch of Lara’s stunning upset of Warrington, handing him his first career loss, and these two went to WAR. Just kidding, the fight was called off after an accidental clash of headbutts in the second round. Well, let’s stitch ’em up and get back after it.