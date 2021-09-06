What Eagles fans need to know about the "new" Atlanta Falcons

Game 1 in Atlanta is just a few sleeps away. Julio Jones is not in the new picture, he’s a Tennessee Titan now. That’s just one significant part of the novelty which possibly favors the Eagles’ chances over the Dirty Birds.

Both the Eagles and the Falcons have new head coaches. Arthur Smith was named the 18th head coach in Atlanta Falcons history on January 15, 2021 and takes over the club after serving as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator for the last two seasons (2019-2020). During that span, Smith orchestrated one of the NFL’s top offenses with the Titans leading the league in red-zone touchdown percentage (75.2), ranking fifth points per game (27.9) and fifth in total offense (379.6). He oversaw the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 153.5 yards per game on the ground.

Over the last two seasons, the Titans have been among the league’s best in the red zone. The club’s 75.6 (2019) and 75.0 (2020) red zone touchdown percentages are the fourth and fifth-best single-season marks by a team since 2000. So it’s fair to say we should not expect a significant change of focus on offense in Atlanta since Smith has taken over there.

But Smith can design a good defense, too. Prior to joining the Titans, Smith spent two years as the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Football Team from 2007-08 serving on legendary coach Joe Gibbs’ staff. In addition to his coaching role, he also worked as a college scouting assistant in Washington in 2007. In 2010, Smith worked at Ole Miss as an administrative assistant/defensive intern, primarily working with the linebackers.

There’s legitimate fire at the top of the Falcons’ organization as well. President and CEO Rich McKay, after an offseason where the Falcons hired a new head coach and general manager, traded Julio Jones, and made the highest draft selection since Matt Ryan in 2008, is eager for the Falcons to return to the top of the league.

“When you finish the hiring process and get a new GM and a new coach, you’ve got a lot of turnover. There are a lot of people you know that move on and go to other opportunities. I think what’s good about it is to see a change in direction, a change of philosophy, a change of approach in many areas, and it gives you hope because I’ve seen it be successful before. We have every indication from GM Terry [Fontenot] and HC Arthur [Smith] that they will put us in a position to get the franchise back to where it belongs.”

So this opener will be a clash of two organizations in similar makeover missions and learning new systems, making comparisons based on past performances very difficult.

McKay was asked this question recently: What does success look like for the Falcons this year?