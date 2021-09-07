A solution for the Oilers

It seems like the Oilers have been bad forever, right? But really, they were a Cup finalist in 2006. Sure, they were the 8th seed that season, but it seems a long way to fall from the Stanley Cup Final to drafting first over 4 times in a span of 6 years. Only one of those players really hit in Edmonton (Connor McDavid, duh) and it seems like the team is snakebit.

It’s hard to believe that something could have collapsed that badly. It’s hard to imagine there is anything that successful that could fall apart in such a short time*.

Now, though, teams are getting smarter and finding new trends to glom on to. The Oilers have tried things like “drafting first” and “having the best player in hockey” but those old chestnuts haven’t worked out. It’s time to modernize the Oilers’ approach, and I have what I think is the perfect solution.

They have to fire head coach Dave Tippett. Not right away. It’s important that it isn’t right away, but maybe in January or something. Why? Because three of the last 6 coaches in the Stanley Cup Finals were interim coaches. You can’t argue with trends.

The Oilers have tried all the old tricks, and now it’s time to look at the analytics. Fire the coach, don’t name a new one, and win some playoff series.

*ed. note: The writer of this post is not good at keeping up with news of the world since 2006