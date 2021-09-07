Fighters of the Week

1. Artem Vakhitov: Gave Alex Pereira a rude sendoff to the UFC in reclaiming his Glory Light Heavyweight championship by majority decision.

2. Katie Taylor: The Olympic gold medalist held sway, remaining the undisputed queen at lightweight, winning a unanimous decision over Jennifer Han.

3. Derek Brunson: Came in as the underdog again, and again played spoiler, submitting Darren Till in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card and wanting a shot at the big gold afterwards.

4. Donovan Wisse: Defeated Yousri Belgaroui for the second time in his career, but this time it was for the vacant Glory Middleweight championship.

5. Tyjani Beztati: In his third attempt, finally captured the Glory Lightweight championship, besting Elvis Gashi over five rounds at Glory 78.

6. Xiong Jingnan: The ONE Women’s Strawweight champ retained her title in the main event of ONE: Empower over BJJ legend Michelle Nicolini over five rounds.

7. Arkadiusz Wrzosek: Was getting absolutely decimated by Badr Hari in the main event of Glory 78 before landing a Hail Mary kick that barely seemed to land, but put Hari down for the ten count, scoring a miracle win.

8. Jesus Alejandro Ramos: Took advantage of a main event slot on FOX, defeating Brian Mendoza over ten rounds by unanimous decision.

9. Endy Semeleer: The former Enfusion champion at 72.5 and 75kg made his welterweight debut at 77kg and was successful, stopping Kevin Hessling in the first round in the main event of Enfusion 102.

10. Marcos Hernandez: Upset Jose Armando Resendiz in the co-main event on PBC’s Sunday FOX show, handing Resendiz his first career loss.

11. Maxi Hughes: Successfully challenged Jovanni Straffon for his IBO Lightweight strap.

12. Tom Aspinall: Aspinall showed off his striking yet again in putting Sergey Spivak away with elbows and punches in the Fight Night co-main event.

13. Conor Benn: Held off hard-nosed veteran Adrian Granados and retained his secondary WBA title at welterweight.

14. Seo Hee Ham/Stamp Fairtex/Ritu Phogat/Itsuki Hirata: Advanced to the semifinals in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

15. Paddy Pimblett: We’ll see if the hype holds up, history and Pimblett’s piss-poor head movement hints that it may not be long, but it was a fun debut.

Honorable Mention:

Jakub Wiklacz

Helene Connart