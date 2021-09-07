Mark Andrews gets paid, Le'Veon Bell gets signed by Ravens

The deal is reportedly worth $56 million, making Andrews the third-highest paid tight end in terms of yearly average salary ($14 million). Andrews, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been one of the NFL’s best tight ends for the past couple years and now he’ll be paid like it.

San Francisco’s George Kittle ($15 million) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($14.3 million) are the top earners at the position. Andrews, however, reportedly got 60% of his deal guaranteed and has a shorter length with the contract set to expire when he’s 30 years old.

“We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday,” General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. “Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”

The Ravens haven’t inked quarterback Lamar Jackson to his forthcoming mega-deal but securing one of his favorite targets before he hits free agency is a big win for Jackson and Baltimore’s offense. Jackson has targeted Andrews 186 times over the past two years – the most of any player on the team.