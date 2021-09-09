Contract Contender: DWCS Week 3

Contract Pick: Mo Miller

Opponent: Brandon Lewis

So it seems like Dana is just down to give a contract to everyone who wins on Tuesday now. In 9 fights on this season, he’s handed out 10 contracts. It seems to go against the high pressure concept of the early seasons, but it is what it is. My pick this week for a contract is one that I think would get one even if this trend hadn’t started.

If you haven’t heard of “Mo show” yet, you must not have been near MMA social media in December. That was when Miller picked up a viral slam KO over Regivaldo Carvalho in LFA. It was pretty clear he’d wind up on this show after that moment, but it isn’t just because he went viral. The wrestling of Miller, who wrestled at Notre Dame college, is incredible. The oddsmakers have taken notice too with Miller listed as the second biggest favorite on the card at -290 (Odds by FanDuel). Those odds aren’t just because he has great control with his takedowns and is a sure thing to win. He has high-angle takedowns that are dangerous to his opponents and will surely catch Dana’s eye.

Other Contract Predictions: Everyone apparently? Should be Jasmine Jasudavicius and Albert Duraev