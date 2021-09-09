Combat

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Virgil Hill

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Virgil Hill

Combat

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Virgil Hill

By September 9, 2021 9:01 am

By |

 

Date: April 25, 1998
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Coast Coliseum
Location: Biloxi, Mississippi

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2d

Mets 2d ago

First off: Stupid Marlins and their stupid 6:40 start times. I flipped on SNY at about 6:52 and expected to see Gary Apple tell me something (…)

More Combat
Home