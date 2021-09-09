Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday September 10

10:00am: 2021 Katerini Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Filip Hrgovic vs. Marko Radonjic/Brian Pelaez vs. Dalton Smith (DAZN)

1:00pm: Petar Milas vs. Tony Yoka/Igor Mikhalkin vs. Mathieu Bauderlique (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Triller Fight Club III Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

5:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 183 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: FightNight Live: Kings Promotions (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fight Club 21 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fight Club 21 ($19.99 Fite.tv/BKFC.tv)

10:00pm: Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao/Angel Acosta vs. Junto Nakatani (ESPN)

Saturday September 11

8:00am: 2021 Battle in the Burgh (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Eternal MMA 61 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2021 Katerini Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Absolute Championship Akhmat 128 (aca-mma.com)

11:00am: 2021 World Team Trials (FloWrestling)

11:00am: EFC Worldwide 89 ($14.99 EFCWorldwide.tv)

1:00pm: Dylan Charrat vs. Kerman Lejarraga/Amy Timlin vs. Mary Romero (DAZN)

3:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing 22 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: NFC Jiu Jitsu 9 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: 2021 IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Triller Fight Club III Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Triller Fight Club III ($49.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Elite Championship Boxing: Lam vs. Santoro ($18.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday September 12

4:30am: NT Fight Series: Eynaud vs. Tentori ($12.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 Battle in the Burgh (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 World Team Trials (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: 2021 IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 51 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: NFC MMA 137 (FloCombat)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A combat weekend headlined by Evander Holyfield and a PED’ed up Oscar Valdez. Neat.

1. Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao/Angel Acosta vs. Junto Nakatani: Takes on an extra level of weirdness with Valdez’s phentermine test, so this is already shrouded in shadiness.

2. Bare Knuckle Fight Club 21: Mike Richman and Dakota Cochrane are a decent enough main event, and Burns vs. Shewmaker in the co-main are for the hardcores, but it’s pretty bereft of its usual star power.

3. Triller Fight Club III: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort…commentated by Donald Trump. 2021 is a fever dream.

4. Petar Milas vs. Tony Yoka/Igor Mikhalkin vs. Mathieu Bauderlique: Yoka, the French super heavyweight Olympic gold medalist continues his professional climb.

5. Absolute Championship Akhmat 128: Your best MMA option of the weekend from the most consistent promotion in the Eastern Bloc

6. Eternal MMA 61: Slim pickins in the MMA world this weekend.

7. Filip Hrgovic vs. Marko Radonjic/Brian Pelaez vs. Dalton Smith: Two undefeated heavyweights battle it out for an IBF secondary title.

8. 2021 IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open: The leaves are turning, the clouds are getting a little darker, and we’re on our way towards wrestling season.

9. Dylan Charrat vs. Kerman Lejarraga/Amy Timlin vs. Mary Romero: A little Saturday afternoon Spanish boxing? Eh? Eh?

10. 2021 Katerini Beach Wrestling World Series: Beach wrestling, so hot right now.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Cruiserweight Bout: Anderson Silva (2-1) vs. Tito Ortiz (debut) [Triller Fight Club III]

4. Junior Lightweight Bout: Andy Vences (23-2-1) vs. Jono Carroll (19-2-1) [Triller Fight Club III]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Petar Milas (15-0) vs. Tony Yoka (10-0)

2. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Oscar Valdez (c) (29-0) vs. Robson Conceicao (16-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Flyweight Championship: Junto Nakatani (c) (21-0) vs. Angel Acosta (22-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: David Martinez (6-3) vs. Dimps Gillies (5-3) [Eternal MMA 61]

4. Lightweight Bout: Kenneth Glenn (9-7) vs. Lowrant T-Nelson (9-7) [Fury Fighting Championship 51]

3. Vacant EFC Flyweight Championship: Luthando Biko (8-2) vs. Nkazimulo Zulu (12-4) [EFC Worldwide 89]

2. Fury Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Le’Ville Simpson (c) (10-5) vs. Sherrard Blackledge (5-1) [Fury Fighting Championship 51]

1. Eternal MMA Lightweight Championship: Daniel Hill (c) (5-0) vs. Jack Becker (8-2) [Eternal MMA 61]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Bout: Dom Bell vs. Gabriel Almeida [Fight To Win 183]

4. Black Belt Bout: Jackson Nagai vs. Michael Liera Jr. [Fight To Win 183]

3. Black Belt Bout: Corey Guitard vs. Josh Hinger [Fight To Win 183]

2. Black Belt Bout: Carlos Oliveira vs. Lucas Pinheiro [Fight To Win 183]

1. Black Belt Bout: Baret Yoshida vs. Bernardo Pitel [Fight To Win 183]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Wagering against Tito is always so goddamned fun, isn’t it?

Best Fight of the Weekend: Angel Acosta vs. Junto Nakatani

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kenneth Glenn vs. Lowrant T-Nelson

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anderson Silva over Tito Ortiz

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on ESPN

Upset of the Week: Jono Carroll over Andy Vences

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort