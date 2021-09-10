The Betting Window for September 10-12

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can skip the lawnmowing and babysitting, and start up your cryptocurrency mining business as children!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tony Yoka -1600 over Peter Milas ($40)

Angel Acosta +450 over Junto Nakatani ($5)

Anderson Silva -1000 over Tito Ortiz ($40)

Jono Carroll -115 over Andy Vences ($5)

Vitor Belfort -230 over Evander Holyfield ($10)

The thing about Yoka is that even if he doesn’t have his best, A-1 stuff, he can rely on his gold-medal winning amateur style to at least bank rounds for a decision.

Acosta’s biblical power makes him worth at least a gamble for that high line.

Last Week: $ +40.12

Year To Date: $ +58.08

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.