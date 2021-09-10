MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 10/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 10/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 10/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506
3 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5
4 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5
5 5 16 Song Yadong 244.5
6 6 5 Rob Font 236
7 7 7 Marlon Moraes 205
8 12 6 Jose Aldo 203
9 9 14 Marlon Vera 179.5
10 11 Ricky Simon 174.5
11 13 9 Frankie Edgar 151
12 15 12 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5
13 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 137
14 16 Adrian Yanez 136
15 17 Said Nurmagomedov 135
16 19 Sean O’Malley 127.5
17 20 15 Cody Stamann 117.5
18 21 Kyler Phillips 117
19 22 Louis Smolka 116
20 24 Timur Valiev 109
21 18 Casey Kenney 106
22 25 Rani Yahya 101
23 26 Raoni Barcelos 98.5
24 23 Brian Kelleher 97
25 27 Nathaniel Wood 95.5
26 28 Davey Grant 93
27 29 Julio Arce 90.5
28 31 Montel Jackson 87
29 32 Raulian Paiva 85
30 34 11 Dominick Cruz 80
31 35 Chris Gutierrez 79
32 36 Alejandro Perez 76.5
33 37 Jonathan Martinez 75.5
34 38 Miles Johns 75
35 39 Eddie Wineland 65
35 39 Kyung Ho Kang 65
37 41 Mario Bautista 62
38 NR Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60
39 43 Aiemann Zahabi 55
40 42 Trevin Jones 54
41 44 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
42 45 Nate Maness 49
43 46 Jack Shore 46
44 47 Khalid Taha 40
45 48 Danaa Batgerel 38
46 49 Gustavo Lopez 36
47 50 Randy Costa 34
48 51 Andre Ewell 29.5
49 52 Tony Gravely 29
50 53 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28
51 54 John Castaneda 20
51 67 Johnny Munoz 20
51 54 Ronnie Lawrence 20
51 54 Thomas Almeida 20
55 57 Hunter Azure 19
56 58 Felipe Colares 18
57 59 Heili Alateng 17
58 NR Johnny Eduardo 16
59 66 Vince Morales 14
60 60 Guido Cannetti 10
60 NR Mana Martinez 10
60 NR Ricky Turcios 10
60 62 Sergey Morozov 10
60 62 Tony Kelley 10
65 62 Anderson dos Santos 9
65 65 Irwin Rivera 9
67 NR Aaron Phillips 0
67 NR Brady Hiestand 0
67 67 Cameron Else 0
67 67 Domingo Pilarte 0
67 67 Drako Rodriguez 0
67 67 Jamey Simmons 0
67 67 Jesse Strader 0
67 67 Journey Newson 0
67 NR JP Buys 0
67 67 Kevin Natividad 0
67 67 Kris Moutinho 0
67 NR Liudvik Sholinian 0
67 NR Marcelo Rojo 0
67 67 Mark Striegl 0

