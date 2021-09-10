UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Sept 10/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506 3 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5 4 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5 5 5 16 Song Yadong 244.5 6 6 5 Rob Font 236 7 7 7 Marlon Moraes 205 8 12 6 Jose Aldo 203 9 9 14 Marlon Vera 179.5 10 11 Ricky Simon 174.5 11 13 9 Frankie Edgar 151 12 15 12 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5 13 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 137 14 16 Adrian Yanez 136 15 17 Said Nurmagomedov 135 16 19 Sean O’Malley 127.5 17 20 15 Cody Stamann 117.5 18 21 Kyler Phillips 117 19 22 Louis Smolka 116 20 24 Timur Valiev 109 21 18 Casey Kenney 106 22 25 Rani Yahya 101 23 26 Raoni Barcelos 98.5 24 23 Brian Kelleher 97 25 27 Nathaniel Wood 95.5 26 28 Davey Grant 93 27 29 Julio Arce 90.5 28 31 Montel Jackson 87 29 32 Raulian Paiva 85 30 34 11 Dominick Cruz 80 31 35 Chris Gutierrez 79 32 36 Alejandro Perez 76.5 33 37 Jonathan Martinez 75.5 34 38 Miles Johns 75 35 39 Eddie Wineland 65 35 39 Kyung Ho Kang 65 37 41 Mario Bautista 62 38 NR Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60 39 43 Aiemann Zahabi 55 40 42 Trevin Jones 54 41 44 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 42 45 Nate Maness 49 43 46 Jack Shore 46 44 47 Khalid Taha 40 45 48 Danaa Batgerel 38 46 49 Gustavo Lopez 36 47 50 Randy Costa 34 48 51 Andre Ewell 29.5 49 52 Tony Gravely 29 50 53 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28 51 54 John Castaneda 20 51 67 Johnny Munoz 20 51 54 Ronnie Lawrence 20 51 54 Thomas Almeida 20 55 57 Hunter Azure 19 56 58 Felipe Colares 18 57 59 Heili Alateng 17 58 NR Johnny Eduardo 16 59 66 Vince Morales 14 60 60 Guido Cannetti 10 60 NR Mana Martinez 10 60 NR Ricky Turcios 10 60 62 Sergey Morozov 10 60 62 Tony Kelley 10 65 62 Anderson dos Santos 9 65 65 Irwin Rivera 9 67 NR Aaron Phillips 0 67 NR Brady Hiestand 0 67 67 Cameron Else 0 67 67 Domingo Pilarte 0 67 67 Drako Rodriguez 0 67 67 Jamey Simmons 0 67 67 Jesse Strader 0 67 67 Journey Newson 0 67 NR JP Buys 0 67 67 Kevin Natividad 0 67 67 Kris Moutinho 0 67 NR Liudvik Sholinian 0 67 NR Marcelo Rojo 0 67 67 Mark Striegl 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)