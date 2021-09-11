9/11/21 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The latest edition of the Subway Series started off on a positive note for the New York Mets (71-71), who picked up a big 10-3 win over the New York Yankees (78-63) last night. The Mets were able to take advantage of some sloppy play from the Yankees to snap a two-game skid and deal a damaging loss to their cross-town rivals in the process. Both teams will continue the series tonight with heavy hearts as the game is set to take place on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. A special pre-game ceremony will take place to honor the memories of the victims, which will push first pitch for the contest to 7:40 p.m. at Citi Field. Pre-game coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, which will televise the game as well.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker struggled mightily in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings of work against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but was bailed out when the Mets scored 13 runs to win the game. The Yankees will counter with veteran righty Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.69 ERA). Kluber lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start, allowing two runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Yankees eventually lost that game 8-7.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Walker faced the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 3, giving up two runs in 5.2 innings of work to pick up his seventh win of the season.

Kluber is 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2016, when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Rougned Odor (6 for 13, HR, 3 RBI) and Giancarlo Stanton (3 for 7, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Walker.

Michael Conforto (2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Kevin Pillar (2 for 8, 2B, HR, RBI) have had success against Kluber before.

The Mets are wearing special jerseys with New York on the front to symbolize their representation of the city and in the same style as the uniforms they wore in 2001.

Tonight, we say thank you. pic.twitter.com/vtlyiV53cL — New York Mets (@Mets) September 11, 2021