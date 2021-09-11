Islanders sign Zach Parise from the Wild

Zach Parise has signed a contract with the New York Islanders according to TSN. The Islanders become Parise’s third National Hockey League team as he previously played seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils and nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

Currently at age 37, the Minneapolis native feels he has more to give, and joins an Islanders squad that is trying to win their first Stanley Cup since 1983. The veteran left-winger should provide the Islanders with experience and depth.

Last season in 45 games, Parise had seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. He was a +7 with six penalty minutes, two power play points, three game-winning goals, 90 shots on goal, 34 faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 18 hits, 12 takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

Three times last season Parise had a multi-point game. He had one goal and one assist for two points in a 5-3 Wild loss to the San Jose Sharks on January 24. That was followed by two assists in a 4-1 Wild win over the Arizona Coyotes on March 14, and then one goal and one assist for two points in a 5-2 Wild win over the Coyotes on April 14.

Meanwhile, all three of Parise’s game-winning goals came against the Sharks. They occurred in a 4-1 Wild win over the Sharks on January 22, in a 3-2 Wild win over the Sharks on April 16, and in a 5-2 Wild win over the Sharks on April 17.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Parise had two goals and one assist for three points in 2020-21. In the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Parise was tied for the NHL lead in playoff goals while with the Devils, and led all players with 87 shots on goal. Parise’s eight goals were tied alongside Claude Giroux and Daniel Briere of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings, and Ilya Kovalchuk of the Devils. The Devils reached the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals, but lost to the Kings in six games.