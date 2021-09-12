9/12/21 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

An emotional night at Citi Field didn’t end well for the New York Mets (71-72), who saw a dramatic comeback go to waste. The Mets turned a 5-0 deficit into a 7-5 lead before the New York Yankees (79-63) scored three runs in the eighth to steal a victory. The Subway Series is now even at one game apiece as the two teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field and the contest will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his first Mets win on Tuesday, allowing four runs (although just one was earned) in five innings to defeat the Miami Marlins. The Yankees will counter with righty Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 7.11 ERA in 2020), who is making his 2021 debut after missing most of the season with a right elbow strain.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: