The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jessica Gonzalez +1100 over Tatyana Zrazhevskaya
Notable New Champions:
- EBU European Light Heavyweight Champion: Mathieu Bauderlique
- EFC Worldwide Flyweight Champion: Nkazimulo Zulu
- Eternal MMA Lightweight Champion: Jack Becker
- Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight Champion: Michael Liera Jr.
- Fight To Win Black Belt Featherweight Champion: Baret Yoshida
- WBC Silver Lightweight Champion: Zaur Abdullaev
- WBC International Cruiserweight Champion: Evgeny Tishchenko
- Interim WBC World Women’s Bantamweight Champion: Jessica Gonzalez
- WBO European Junior Featherweight Champion: Mukhammad Shekhov
- EBU European Junior Middleweight Champion: Kerman Lejarraga
Going Forward:
- The Huntington Beach Box Boy: Tito Ortiz’s boxing debut against Anderson Silva went just about as well as his political debut, complete with face-flopping!
- Dear Lord: I watched this man beat the will out of Mike Tyson, and, just, ughhh…
- Oh, the Negativity!: Oscar Valdez had his hands completely full against Robson Conceicao, but he turned it on late to win his main event decision in retaining his WBC title at 130lbs. But it wasn’t easy. Why, you may ask? The negativity! He said so, Bob Arum said no, the negativity! But isn’t the negativity from Valdez popping for phentermine? Nevermind that, the negativity!