Fight of the Day: Anthony Pettis vs. Jorge Masvidal

Date: June 15, 2019
Card: Dean Toole Promotions
Championship(s):
Venue: Pensacola Bay Center
Location: Pensacola, Florida
The San Francisco Giants entered the 2021 Major League Baseball season with only a 5.8% chance of making the playoffs according to (…)
The Seattle Kraken have signed center Ryan Donato according to Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. The terms of the deal are for one year and (…)
The Green Bay Packers lost their season opener to the New Orleans Saints in an embarrassing fashion, falling 38-3. The Pack was (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz. For a record eighth time, America’s favorite (former) mayor talks to the (…)
You can run from key preseason injuries, activity-limiting illness and a porous offensive line, but you can’t hide. The Ravens looked (…)
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann Sept 18, 2021 UFC APEX Las Vegas, Nevada UFC Fight (…)
At about 11:30 this morning I got an e-mail titled “We Want You Back”. Yup, a Mets season ticket representative … on the morning after the (…)
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
Max Scherzer of Chesterfield, MO has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball during the 21st century. On Sunday, the (…)
The 2021 U.S. Open completed this past weekend with the women’s final on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday. In women’s action, Emma (…)