Kraken signs center Ryan Donato

The Seattle Kraken have signed center Ryan Donato according to Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $750,000.

The Kraken will be the fourth National Hockey League franchise Donato will have played for. He was previously with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and San Jose Sharks.

Last season for the Sharks, Donato had six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 50 games. He was a -10 with 10 penalty minutes, six power-play points, one game-winning goal, 104 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 50 hits, 27 takeaways, and 11 giveaways. Donato’s 21 blocked shots last season tied a career-high. He also had 21 blocked shots during the 2018-19 season when he shared his time between the Bruins and Wild.

Donato’s game-winning goal last season came on March 22, in a 2-1 Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings. It was a third period goal from John Leonard of Westwood, NJ, and Nikolai Knyzhov of Moscow. Like Leonard, Donato is American as he is from Boston, MA.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Donato has played in five postseason games, but has not yet registered a point. He is a -2 with two penalty minutes, eight shots on goal, six hits, three takeaways, and two giveaways.

A product of the University of Harvard, Donato was the second round pick, 56th overall by the Bruins in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Ryan Donato is the son of former NHL left winger Ted Donato of Boston, MA. Ted played 13 NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers from 1991 to 2004. He had 150 goals and 197 assists for 347 career points, including a career-high 54 points with the Bruins in the 1993-94 NHL season.

On the international side, Ryan Donato has won two bronze medals for the United States. The first came at the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championship in Helsinki, Finland, and the second came at the 2021 World Men’s Hockey Championship in Riga, Latvia.