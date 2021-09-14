Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.

For a record eighth time, America’s favorite (former) mayor talks to the boys about almost missing the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction, his favorite moment from the recent ceremony, recalls the most memorable Hall of Fame speech he’s heard and that time John Travolta visited Cooperstown.

SHOW NOTES:

Simmons’ HOF speech long time in making

Actor John Travolta claps for National Baseball Hall of Fame’s newest member, friend Cal Ripken Jr.

