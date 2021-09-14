The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz

By The Hall of Very Good | September 14, 2021 2:05 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.

For a record eighth time, America’s favorite (former) mayor talks to the boys about almost missing the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction, his favorite moment from the recent ceremony, recalls the most memorable Hall of Fame speech he’s heard and that time John Travolta visited Cooperstown.

Simmons’ HOF speech long time in making

Douchy Yankee fans wanting Fehr to wrap it up. Fuck off. — Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) September 8, 2021

Actor John Travolta claps for National Baseball Hall of Fame’s newest member, friend Cal Ripken Jr.

