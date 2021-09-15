There are now two teams in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs, and both teams are in the National League West. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers joined the San Francisco Giants after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4.

The Dodgers are now 40 games above the .500 mark. They have a record of 93 wins and 53 losses. It is the second best record in all of baseball at the moment as they are only two and a half games back of the Giants, who have the best record at 95 wins and 50 losses. Both the Giants and Dodgers are also playing really well at the moment. San Francisco has won nine of their last 10 games, while the Dodgers have won seven of their last 10 games.

While the Giants’ miraculous run this season was completely unexpected, everyone expected the Dodgers to return to the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason after winning the 2020 World Series. Last October, the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays four games to two.

It has been an excellent season for Max Muncy of Midland, TX after hitting below the Mendoza Line in 2020. This season Muncy has improved his batting average by 63 percentage points from .192 to .255. He also leads the Dodgers in home runs (33), runs batted in (85), runs scored (88), walks (76), and total bases (240).

On the mound, Juilo Urias leads Major League Baseball with 17 wins and a .850 winning percentage. However, despite his excellent record of 17 and 3, Urias does not lead the Dodgers in strikeouts as his 175 strikeouts are 14 strikeouts less than Walker Buehler, who has 189 strikeouts, and a record of 14 wins and three losses.

The Dodgers meanwhile have received marvelous pitching from Max Scherzer, who has shown outstanding control since joining the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. He has a record of six wins and zero losses, and a gawdy earned run average of 0.88.