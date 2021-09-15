Combat

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza

Combat

Fight of the Day: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza

By September 15, 2021 9:36 am

By |

 

Date: June 24, 1995
Card: The Devil and Mrs. Jones
Championship(s): IBF World Super Middleweight Championship (Jones Jr.)
Venue: Convention Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Combat 1hr ago

    1. Junto Nakatani: It was power on power, as Nakatani and fellow knockout artist Angel Acosta battled on ESPN (…)

10hr

Mets 10hr ago

The Braves lost. The Phillies lost. The Reds lost. The Padres lost. The Mets could have gained on all of them in the standings, including (…)

More Combat
Home