Fighters of the Week

1. Junto Nakatani: It was power on power, as Nakatani and fellow knockout artist Angel Acosta battled on ESPN Friday, and it was Nakatani doing the battering, breaking Acosta’s nose en route to defending his WBO Flyweight title over the former junior flyweight world champion.

2. Oscar Valdez: Valdez had his hands completely full against Robson Conceicao, but he turned it on late to win his main event decision in retaining his WBC title at 130lbs. But it wasn’t easy. Why, you may ask? The negativity! He said so, Bob Arum said no, the negativity! But isn’t the negativity from Valdez popping for phentermine? Nevermind that, the negativity!

3. Jono Carroll: In the only respectable boxing bout of the Triller card, Carroll defeated Andy Vences by majority decision in an actual, by-god competitor bout at the junior lightweight division.

4. Jessica Gonzalez: Winner of the biggest upset of the weekend, stunning Tatyana Zrazhevskaya as a +1100 underdog and becoming the new WBC Interim world champion at bantamweight.

5. Mike Richman: Put Dakota Cochrane on his wallet five times en route to a knockout in the second round in the main event of BKFC’s 21st event.

6. Filip Hrgovic: In a battle of unbeatens, it was Hrgovic that handed Marko Radonjic his first career loss in retaining his secondary IBF heavyweight title on DAZN.

7. Evgeniy Goncharov: Stopped UFC veteran Daniel Omielanczuk in the third round in the main event of ACA 128.

8. Baret Yoshida: The new Fight To Win kingpin at featherweight, earning a submission over Bernardo Pitel in the main event of Fight To Win 183.

9. Sam Eggington: Retained his Silver WBC title at middleweight with a split decision over previously-unbeaten Bilel Jkitou on Friday.

10. Michael Liera Jr.: Went the distance with Jackson Nagai in the co-main event of Fight To Win 183 and emerged the new Black Belt welterweight champion.

11. Kerman Lejarraga: The new EBU champion at 154lbs, besting Dylan Charrat in the main event of DAZN’s offering from Spain on Saturday.

12. Jack Becker: Unseated the 5-0 Dan Hill from the top of Eternal MMA’s lightweight division, taking his title in 4:42 of the first round via TKO.

13. Josh Burns: Took just 19 seconds and one punch for Burns to left hook fellow BKFC heavyweight contender Sam Shewmaker in the co-main of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 21.

14. Josh Quinlan/Chidi Njokuani/Saimon Oliveira/CJ Vergara/Chad Anhelinger: The winners of new UFC contracts on the second week of the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

15. Nkazimulo Zulu: The new EFC Worldwide flyweight champion, claiming the vacant belt after a second-round guillotine on Luthando Biko in the main event of EFC Worldwide 89.

Honorable Mention:

Anderson Silva

Houston Alexander

Vitor Belfort